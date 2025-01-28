Media covers KC-46 groundbreaking

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook, 6th Air Refueling Wing non-commissioned officer in charge of media operations, discusses event details with media representatives during the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. Media outlets work alongside installation public affairs teams to document breaking news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 09:52
    Photo ID: 8846317
    VIRIN: 250128-F-IA158-1141
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Congress
    groundbreaking
    air refueling
    Pegasus
    AMC
    KC-46

