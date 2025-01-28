Media covers KC-46 groundbreaking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook, 6th Air Refueling Wing non-commissioned officer in charge of media operations, discusses event details with media representatives during the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. Media outlets work alongside installation public affairs teams to document breaking news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)