Media covers KC-46 groundbreaking

Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor, 14th District Congressional Representative, participates in an interview with media outlets following the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. During her remarks, Castor discussed the community’s support for the construction efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)