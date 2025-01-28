MacDill AFB paves the way for the future of air refueling with KC-46 groundbreaking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hard hats are displayed on the flightline prior to the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the start of MacDill’s journey to adapt its hangars, flightline and runways to welcome the KC-46 and phase out the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)