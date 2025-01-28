Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB paves the way for the future of air refueling with KC-46 groundbreaking [Image 1 of 3]

    MacDill AFB paves the way for the future of air refueling with KC-46 groundbreaking

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Hard hats are displayed on the flightline prior to the KC-46 Pegasus groundbreaking ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the start of MacDill’s journey to adapt its hangars, flightline and runways to welcome the KC-46 and phase out the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 08:55
    Photo ID: 8846253
    VIRIN: 250128-F-RI626-1003
    Resolution: 7099x5071
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    MacDill AFB paves the way for the future of air refueling with KC-46 groundbreaking

    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    MacDill AFB
    Refueling Wing
    KC-46 Pegasus
    Phasing out KC-135
    6th Air

