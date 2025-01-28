Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. During Agile Spartan 25.1, aircraft and support personnel across multiple wings deployed in the USCENTCOM AOR, generating combat air power from austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    This work, AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Spartan

