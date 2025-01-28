A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. During Agile Spartan 25.1, aircraft and support personnel across multiple wings deployed in the USCENTCOM AOR, generating combat air power from austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 06:50
|Photo ID:
|8846142
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-YH673-1079
|Resolution:
|6346x4231
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model
