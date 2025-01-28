Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor fires at his target during a small arms shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)