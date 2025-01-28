Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor fires at his target during a small arms shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 05:07
    Photo ID: 8846102
    VIRIN: 250124-N-AP071-1312
    Resolution: 5036x3646
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 12 of 12], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans
    Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    We Stick Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download