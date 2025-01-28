U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 23, 2025) A U.S. Sailor fires at his target during a small arms shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 05:07
|Photo ID:
|8846095
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-AP071-1047
|Resolution:
|2606x2435
|Size:
|459.56 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Arms Shoot Aboard USS The Sullivans [Image 12 of 12], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.