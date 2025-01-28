Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Bavaria kicks off Community Connection Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Bavaria kicks off Community Connection Day

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    During the event community members could learn about USAG Bavaria and their different agencies and get a chance to have face-to-face interactions with them.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 03:53
    Photo ID: 8846094
    VIRIN: 250116-O-OE810-6880
    Resolution: 4153x2788
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria kicks off Community Connection Day, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strongertogether
    usagbavaria
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download