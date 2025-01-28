Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Peyton Campbell, from Annapolis, Maryland, communicates changes in bearing and speed to the combat information center during a simulated strait transit exercise on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), Jan. 26, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)