Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise

Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Brehm, from Buffalo, New York, tracks surface and air contacts during a simulated strait transit exercise on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 26, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)