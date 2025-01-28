Wayne E. Meyer Departs Naval Base San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Logan Marques, from Hood River, Oregon; Lt. j.g. Beatrice Sullivan, from Dallas, Texas; and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Gunner Graham, from Bakersville, California, pilot the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) from the bridge while departing San Diego Harbor, Jan. 25, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)