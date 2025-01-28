The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the San Diego Harbor, Jan. 25, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
This work, Wayne E. Meyer Departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.