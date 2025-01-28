Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Departs Naval Base San Diego

    Wayne E. Meyer Departs Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Quartermaster Seaman Marisedia Rodriguez, from Hemp Hill, Texas, shoots a bearing to a navigational point from the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the San Diego Harbor, Jan. 25, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 23:54
    Photo ID: 8846030
    VIRIN: 250125-N-VM650-1029
    Resolution: 4879x3253
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    San Diego
    Naval Base San Diego
    DDG 108
    Destroyer (DDG)
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

