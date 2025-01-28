Wayne E. Meyer Departs Naval Base San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster Seaman Marisedia Rodriguez, from Hemp Hill, Texas, shoots a bearing to a navigational point from the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the San Diego Harbor, Jan. 25, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)