Wayne E. Meyer Departs Naval Base San Diego

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Ricardo Vasquez, from Madera, California, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Tyler Williams, from Lone Oak, Texas, heave mooring line on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) while departing Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 25, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)