5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jordan Ishimura, left, and Cpl. Vanexell Del Rosario Valdez, operate and observe the flight of a Skydio X2D Small Unmanned Aircraft System during a SUAS Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. The training was conducted to prepare 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company’s SUAS operators for future operations and missions across III Marine Expeditionary Force. Ishimura, a native of Kansas, is a transmissions systems operator and Del Rosario Valdez, a native of Florida, is an automotive maintenance technician. Both are with 5th ANGLICO, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato)