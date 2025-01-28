Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dajuan Mingo operates a Skydio X2D Small Unmanned Aircraft System during a SUAS Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. The training was conducted to prepare 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company’s SUAS operators for future operations and missions across III Marine Expeditionary Force. Mingo, a native of South Carolina, is a maintenance management specialist with 5th ANGLICO, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 01:21
    Photo ID: 8846018
    VIRIN: 250128-M-KL113-1074
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 19.01 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations
    5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    5th ANGLICO
    III MEF
    SUAS
    III MIG
    Skydio X2D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download