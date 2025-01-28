5th ANGLICO | Marines Enhance Capabilities with Skydio X2D SUAS Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dajuan Mingo operates a Skydio X2D Small Unmanned Aircraft System during a SUAS Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. The training was conducted to prepare 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company’s SUAS operators for future operations and missions across III Marine Expeditionary Force. Mingo, a native of South Carolina, is a maintenance management specialist with 5th ANGLICO, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato)