    Marine Band San Diego Group Photo [Image 3 of 5]

    Marine Band San Diego Group Photo

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego pose for a group photo in front of the Commanding Generals building at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 23, 2024. Marine Band San Diego performs at parades, schools, and community events in order to engage with the local community and showcase the spirit of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 20:05
    Photo ID: 8845895
    VIRIN: 241223-M-HE928-4759
    Resolution: 6056x4037
    Size: 22.49 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Band San Diego Group Photo [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Musician
    Marines
    Marine Band San Diego
    MCRDSD

