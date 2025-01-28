Marine Band San Diego Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego pose for a group photo in front of the Commanding Generals building at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 23, 2024. Marine Band San Diego performs at parades, schools, and community events in order to engage with the local community and showcase the spirit of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francisco Angel)