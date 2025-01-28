Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for the WVARNG Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Training for the WVARNG Best Warrior Competition 2025

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from West Virginia and the District of Columbia plan their route at a land navigation course during the West Virginia Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, WV on Jan. 28, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 8845877
    VIRIN: 250128-Z-IU060-1167
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Best Warrior Compeition
    BWC
    DCNG
    WVNG
    WVARNGBWC25

