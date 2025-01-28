Training for the WVARNG Best Warrior Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from West Virginia and the District of Columbia plan their route at a land navigation course during the West Virginia Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, WV on Jan. 28, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)