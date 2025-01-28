Wolf Pack Award presented to Lyster AHC

Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, Army Surgeon General, and Command Sgt. Major Timothy Sprunger presented the Wolf Pack Award to Lyster Army Health Clinic's Collaboration Team for winning the coveted award for 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024. The award recognizes exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine and was created by the Army Surgeon General and the Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Civilian Corps.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8845783
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-TT449-8007
|Resolution:
|5222x3304
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
