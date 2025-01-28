Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack Award presented to Lyster AHC

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wolf Pack Award presented to Lyster AHC

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, Army Surgeon General, and Command Sgt. Major Timothy Sprunger presented the Wolf Pack Award to Lyster Army Health Clinic's Collaboration Team for winning the coveted award for 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024. The award recognizes exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine and was created by the Army Surgeon General and the Chief of the U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) Civilian Corps.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 17:50
    Photo ID: 8845783
    VIRIN: 250115-O-TT449-8007
    Resolution: 5222x3304
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack Award presented to Lyster AHC, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack Award presented to Lyster AHC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    Wolf Pack Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download