Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform retail services [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform retail services

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kleighton Vitug 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Retail Specialist Seaman Benjamin Lavallearce, left, from Yucaipa, California, completes transactions for a Sailor in the ship store onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 28, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 17:37
    Photo ID: 8845746
    VIRIN: 250128-N-CR055-1050
    Resolution: 4245x2825
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform retail services [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kleighton Vitug, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform retail services
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform retail services
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform retail services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76
    Ship Store
    Retail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download