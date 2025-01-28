USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform retail services

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Specialist Seaman Benjamin Lavallearce, left, from Yucaipa, California, completes transactions for a Sailor in the ship store onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 28, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)