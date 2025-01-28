Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Company A, 35th Engineer Battalion Weapons Pre-qualification Jan. 14, 2025 [Image 5 of 12]

    Company A, 35th Engineer Battalion Weapons Pre-qualification Jan. 14, 2025

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Trainees with Company A, 35th Engineer Battalion, pre-qualify with the M-4 carbine Jan. 14 at Range 8 on Fort Leonard Wood. Weapons pre-qualification allows trainees to familiarize themselves with the weapon and process for qualification before being graded.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 16:39
    Photo ID: 8845715
    VIRIN: 250114-A-JT284-3325
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Company A, 35th Engineer Battalion Weapons Pre-qualification Jan. 14, 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineer
    Basic Training
    Fort Leonard Wood
    rifle qualification
    One Station Unit Training
    Manuever Support Center of Excellence

