Sailors Participate In Line Handling Evolution

Sailors handle a mooring line on the foc'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|01.15.2025
|01.28.2025 16:19
|8845687
|250115-N-AS506-1417
|5276x3517
|6.33 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
