USS Tripoli Sailors Compete in an E-Sports Challenge

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) and Marines pose for a photo following an E-sports tournament as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 8, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|10.08.2024
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
