USS Tripoli Sailors Compete in an E-Sports Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241008-N-IL330-2123

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Inmar Alvarenga, from Los Angeles, left, and Information Systems Technician 2ns Class Christopher Rigney, from Ballston Spa, New York, both assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participate in an E-sports tournament as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 8, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)