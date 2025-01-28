F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)