    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 16]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 10:33
    Photo ID: 8845092
    VIRIN: 250125-F-TV052-1023
    Resolution: 5300x2650
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

