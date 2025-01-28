Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 16]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies a routine presence patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. The Fighting Falcon's advanced capabilities provide flexible options to coalition leaders directing air operations throughout the Middle East, including contingency response capabilities and deterrence missions, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve's "Defeat-ISIS" mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 10:33
    Photo ID: 8845089
    VIRIN: 250125-F-TV052-1028
    Resolution: 5591x1864
    Size: 907.68 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

