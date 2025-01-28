A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies a routine presence patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. These presence patrols support U.S. Air Forces Central's efforts to deter aggression and bolster regional defensive posture throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8845085
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-TV052-1058
|Resolution:
|5662x3767
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.