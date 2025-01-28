F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies a routine presence patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. These presence patrols support U.S. Air Forces Central's efforts to deter aggression and bolster regional defensive posture throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)