F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly a routine presence patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. As a highly maneuverable and agile platform with a proven record in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attack, the Fighting Falcon is well-equipped to engage with threats to regional security and deter further aggression in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
