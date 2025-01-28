Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 16]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly a routine presence patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. These presence patrols support U.S. Air Forces Central's efforts to deter aggression and bolster regional defensive posture throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 10:33
    Photo ID: 8845082
    VIRIN: 250125-F-TV052-1153
    Resolution: 4832x2416
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

