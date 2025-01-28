F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an F-16 Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025.The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8845081
|VIRIN:
|250125-F-TV052-1210
|Resolution:
|3156x4743
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
