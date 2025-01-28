F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon disconnects from a KC-135 Stratotanker's boom after completing aerial refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Air Forces Central maintains an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
