F-16 Fighting Falcons fly routine presence patrol over USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies a routine presence patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2025. The Fighting Falcon’s advanced capabilities provide flexible options to coalition leaders directing air operations throughout the Middle East, including contingency response capabilities and deterrence missions, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve’s “Defeat-ISIS” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)