31st MEU Onload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

250126-N-QR506-1197 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2025) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to embark aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)