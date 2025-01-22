Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Onload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    31st MEU Onload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250126-N-QR506-1040 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2025) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load supplies onto the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Jan. 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 05:22
    Photo ID: 8844757
    VIRIN: 250126-N-QR506-1040
    Resolution: 5341x3561
    Size: 1008.76 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Onload aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Marine Corps
    USS America (LHA6)
    Marine Embark

