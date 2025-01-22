USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 16, 2025) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Erin Baloney secures a net during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Jan. 16, 2025. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)