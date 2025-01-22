Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 16, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Omaro Luke stands as phone talker during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Jan. 16, 2025. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 03:21
    Photo ID: 8844719
    VIRIN: 250116-N-FS061-7175
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Flight Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    FDNF-E
    USNAVEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download