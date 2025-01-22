Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts SCAT Drill [Image 7 of 7]

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 17, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) conduct a debrief after a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill, Jan. 17, 2025. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 01:55
    Photo ID: 8844680
    VIRIN: 250117-N-FS061-7583
    Resolution: 5801x3867
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts SCAT Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU
    FDNF-E

