F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night

U.S. Air Force Capt. Russell Ellis, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, performs preflight checks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 01:23
|Photo ID:
|8844645
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-TV052-1024
|Resolution:
|3100x3100
|Size:
|769.66 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
