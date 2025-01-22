F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Russell Ellis, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, performs preflight checks in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of U.S. Air Forces Central's global reach aerial refueling capability and delivers critical support to joint and coalition aircraft in order to guarantee war-winning airpower throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)