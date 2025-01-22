F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. As a highly maneuverable and agile platform with a proven record in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attack, the Fighting Falcon is well-equipped to engage with threats to regional security and deter further aggression in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|01.22.2025
|01.28.2025 01:23
|8844644
|250122-F-TV052-1052
|4815x3204
|1.14 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|4
|0
