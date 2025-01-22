F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies a presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. The Fighting Falcon's advanced capabilities provide flexible options to coalition leaders directing air operations throughout the Middle East, including contingency response capabilities and deterrence missions, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve's "Defeat-ISIS" mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 01:23
|Photo ID:
|8844643
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-TV052-1070
|Resolution:
|3918x2607
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
