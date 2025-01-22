Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night [Image 6 of 10]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly a routine presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. As a highly maneuverable and agile platform with a proven record of air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attack, the Fighting Falcon is well-equipped to engage with threats to regional security and deter further aggression in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 01:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

