F-16 Fighting Falcons join KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling over USCENTCOM at night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly a routine presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. As a highly maneuverable and agile platform with a proven record of air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attack, the Fighting Falcon is well-equipped to engage with threats to regional security and deter further aggression in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)