    AT SEA

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) participates in a strait transit exercise alongside aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and other Carrier Strike Group 11 ships in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 23:01
    Photo ID: 8844599
    VIRIN: 250123-N-QV397-4143
    Resolution: 3057x2040
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, Straits Transit Exercise, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

