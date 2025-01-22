Straits Transit Exercise

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) participates in a strait transit exercise alongside aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and other Carrier Strike Group 11 ships in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 23:01
|Photo ID:
|8844599
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-QV397-4143
|Resolution:
|3057x2040
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
