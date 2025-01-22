Straits Transit Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) participates in a strait transit exercise alongside aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and other Carrier Strike Group 11 ships in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)