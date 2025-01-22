USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250117-N-CV021-1194 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2024) Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, commander of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), departs after a change of command ceremony aboard Dewey’s flight deck in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)