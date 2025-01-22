USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250117-N-CV021-1151 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2024) Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca pins the Command at Sea pin on Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, commander of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)