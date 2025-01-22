Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250117-N-CV021-1146 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2024) Cmdr. Alison Maruca moves Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca’s Command at Sea pin during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 8844552
    VIRIN: 250117-N-CV021-1146
    Resolution: 5337x3558
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US 7th Fleet
    Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Dewey
    US Navy
    US Sailors

