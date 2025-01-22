250117-N-CV021-1146 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2024) Cmdr. Alison Maruca moves Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca’s Command at Sea pin during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8844552
|VIRIN:
|250117-N-CV021-1146
|Resolution:
|5337x3558
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.