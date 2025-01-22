USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250117-N-CV021-1146 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2024) Cmdr. Alison Maruca moves Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca’s Command at Sea pin during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)