USS Dewey hosts a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan

250117-N-CV021-1138 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 17, 2024) Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev reads his orders during a change of command ceremony aboard Dewey’s flight deck in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
