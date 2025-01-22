Date Taken: 01.26.2025 Date Posted: 01.27.2025 21:02 Photo ID: 8844455 VIRIN: 250127-O-AH964-2740 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.3 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, House Appropriations Committee Visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.