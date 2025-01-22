Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Appropriations Committee Visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center

    House Appropriations Committee Visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Los Angeles, Calif. (January 27, 2025) - FEMA Regional Administrator, Bob Fenton, as well as Cal OES senior leadership accompanied the House Appropriations Committee at the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 8844453
    VIRIN: 250127-O-AH964-2940
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, House Appropriations Committee Visits the UCLA Disaster Recovery Center, by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAWildfires25

