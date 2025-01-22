USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Casco, assigned to media department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), inspects a float coat during routine maintenance in the print shop, Jan. 27, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)